Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to potential presence of metal

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A baby milk maker has issued a voluntary recall of 23,388 containers of baby formula over fears they may contain metal.

Perrigo Company PLC said it issued the recall “out of an abundance of caution” after a customer reported the presence of metal. There are no reports of injury or illness, the company said.

The recall affects customers who bought the 35-ounce, 992-gram containers of “Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron,” which was sold exclusively at Walmart. The containers have the lot code C26EVFV and a “use by” date of February 26, 2021.

Customers can visit any Walmart store for a refund. Those with questions can call Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181.