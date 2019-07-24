Breaking News
Big names heading to Wheeling for President’s fundraiser

President Donald Trump walks from Air Force One upon arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., Friday, July 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Supporters and protestors are awaiting the President Trump’s arrival outside of WesBanco Arena for an private fundraiser dinner.

Little to no media outlets will be allowed to enter the dinner that will see more than 1,200 people in attendance.

Those attending include big names, such as West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the President himself.

After announcing his intention to run as President again in 2020, Trump has already raised around $105 million in donations and he will look for more Wednesday evening.

Ticket prices for the fundraiser started at $150 and attendees are looking forward to the event.

“How trump’s policies are effecting their business is a big deal to me, so “I’m looking forward to seeing all of the excitement,” said Annette Cronauer, an attendee from Pittsburgh.

