Blame the heat? Ice cream truck carjacked

You can see a man hopping into an ice cream truck through the passenger side window.

But take note–

In this new video obtained by cbs13 someone can be seen driving a black BMW in the area the ice cream truck was being stolen.

The guy in the ice cream truck, takes off eventually crashing into a ditch.

Sheriff’s Deputies say after crashing the ice cream truck, the man carjacked a black BMW.

The woman driving that car gets out & goes with deputies, while the guy takes off again.

Now, originally, deputies thought that woman was a victim.

But now, they are saying 31-year-old Christina Butuza may have been on this the whole time.

They are now calling her a person of interest and they want to track her down.

But the suspect in this was eventually caught after crashing the BMW and taking off.

But the swat team was called in and they eventually caught up with him–

Arresting 32-year-old Lanelle Flournoy.

At last check, deputies were still trying to track down Christina Butuza.