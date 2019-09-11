Boy bullied about wearing the same clothes to school gets a new wardrobe from other classmates

“Awesome. The best day of my entire life basically.”

FRESHMAN MICHAEL TODD WAS TAKEN OUT OF THIRD PERIOD AT MLK PREP MONDAY MORNING.

Michael Todd/ Received Clothes from Students:

“I was very happy. Shocked completely.”

HE FROZE WHEN FOOTBALL PLAYERS KRISTOPHER GRAHAM AND ANTWAN GARRETT HANDED HIM A GIFT.

Michael Todd/ Received Clothes from Students:

“You guys are awesome”

A GIFT THAT CHANGES MICHAEL’S SCHOOL YEAR- BAGS FULL OF SHIRTS, SHORTS, SHOES AND MORE.

Kristopher Graham/ Gave Clothes to Schoolmate:

“He wasn’t smiling or anything and I was like I think this is going to make you smile. I told him we’re in the same third period and I apologize for laughing at you and I want to give something to you to make it up.”

MICHAEL WAS GETTING MADE FUN OF FOR THREE STRAIGHT WEEKS AT HIS NEW SCHOOL.

Michael Todd/ Received Clothes from Students:

“I’ve been bullied my entire life.”

HE WOULD WEAR THE SAME CLOTHES EVERYDAY AND STUDENTS AT MLK PREP WOULD MOCK HIM FOR IT.

Michael Todd/ Received Clothes from Students:

“I really don’t have clothes at home. My mom can’t buy clothes for me because I’m growing too fast.”

Kristopher Graham/ Gave Clothes to Schoolmate:

“When I saw people laugh and bully him, I felt like I needed to do something.”

SO, GRAHAM WENT THROUGH HIS CLOSET GRABBED A BUNCH OF CLOTHES AND TEXTED HIS FRIEND ANTWAN FOR HELP.

Antwan Garrett / Gave Clothes to Schoolmate:

“I got some brand-new shoes I can give him and a couple of items I could give him too.”

THEY PACKED ALL THAT UP AND GAVE IT TO MICHAEL.

THE SHORTS, THE PANTS, THE SHOES MADE A DIFFERENCE

Michael Todd/ Received Clothes from Students:

“This is like the second shoes I have on right now. Basically, that’s all.”

TODAY MICHAEL WAS ALREADY WEARING THOSE NEW ARMY GREEN SNEAKERS THEY GAVE HIM

Antwan Garrett / Student:

“It was a weak moment for me. I almost cried.”

Kristopher Graham/ Gave Clothes to Schoolmate:

“And then I cried at lunch when he saw you two are the only ones to give me a gift.”

THE HELP ISN’T STOPPING IN THE HALLS OF MLK PREP.

PEOPLE FROM STATES AWAY HAVE SEEN THE VIDEO AND WANT TO SEND MICHAEL CLOTHES.

ALL THIS IS THANKS TO TWO HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS WHO WANT TO PUT A STOP TO BULLYING.

Michael Todd/ Received Clothes from Students:

“You guys are the best guys of my entire life.”

ANTWAN AND KRISTOPHER SAID THEY HOPE THEY INSPIRE OTHERS TO HELP THOSE IN NEED.