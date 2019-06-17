Boy fights off intruder with machete

A North Carolina boy who was home alone, used a machete to fight-off an intruder

“You shouldn’t have done what you done. You’re better off to get a job than breaking into other people’s house.”

That’s Braydon smith’s message to the man accused of breaking into his home while he was alone.

Friday, authorities say 19-year-old Jataveon hall entered the boy’s home through a window.

Braydon was on his phone with his mom.

“He pointed a pellet gun at me that was located in our house. I knew that it wasn’t loaded so i just sat down and got in my closet like he told me to. He went into the living room to grab my phone to make sure i didn’t call the 911 or anything. When i saw him try to put it in his pocket. I grabbed my machete off of my wall and went to hit him. I hit him in the back of the head like right here.”

Braydon’s machete … A gift he normally uses to chop down trees.

But on Friday, it was apparently in weapon in self-defense.

A lesson his dad taught him few years ago when thieves ransacked their home.

Orange county sheriff’s deputies say hall rushed to the hospital…later escaping, refusing further treatment, when he knew they were looking for him.

With hall in custody, investigators are looking for two of his alleged accomplices.

This Father’s Day…Braydon says he’d feel safer if they were caught.

But he’s ready to protect himself again.

Hall is charged with breaking and entering, second-degree kidnapping and assault on a child under 12.