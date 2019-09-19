Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, apologizes for wearing brownface in 2001 photo

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau apologized Wednesday after a photo emerged of him wearing brownface during a school event in 2001.
He apologized and said he shouldn’t have done it.
He said it was a racist photo, but he didn’t consider it racist at the time.
It was a photo taken when he was a teacher in 2001, attending an end-of-the-year gala with an “Arabian Nights” theme.
In 2001 when I was a teacher out in Vancouver I attended a end of the year gala where the theme was Arabian nights, and I dressed up in an Aladdin costume and put makeup on. I shouldn’t have done that. I should’ve known better but I didn’t and I’m really sorryJustin Trudeau