Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, apologizes for wearing brownface in 2001 photo

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau apologized Wednesday after a photo emerged of him wearing brownface during a school event in 2001.

He apologized and said he shouldn’t have done it.

He said it was a racist photo, but he didn’t consider it racist at the time.

It was a photo taken when he was a teacher in 2001, attending an end-of-the-year gala with an “Arabian Nights” theme.

When asked if he thought the photograph was racist, Trudeau said, "Yes it was. I didn’t consider it racist at the time, but now we know better."



Read the full story here: https://t.co/a9yV2enovq — TIME (@TIME) September 19, 2019