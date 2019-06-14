Capito addresses immigration on Senate floor

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito made headlines Thursday after addressing the Senate floor about the border.

Capito spoke on the need of funding for relief, shelter and comfort for migrants, a high priority for Division of Homeland Security.

“Immigration is a very difficult issue in this country,” said Sen. Capito. “It is divisive and very politized right now and it shouldn’t be because what we’re looking at is a humanitarian crisis.”

Before Capito took the Senate floor, she sent out a tweet, declaring that more people have been stopped at the border than the population of the Mountain State’s three biggest cities combined.