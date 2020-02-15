Capito proposes 3-digit hotline for Veterans Affairs

In this image from video, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., speaks on the Senate floor about the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. The Senate will vote on the Articles of Impeachment on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 5. (Senate Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – Hundreds of U.S. veterans reside in the Mountain State and many have voiced their concerns about the difficulties they’ve faced when dealing with Veterans Affairs.

However, one U.S. Senator has a simple solution. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito has introduced a bill that would implement a new three-digit hotline for the VA.

The hotline will allow military veterans to explore all benefits they may receive from the country.

Veterans will also be able to schedule medical appointments and much more through a representative.

I think it will really help with satisfaction from our veterans because sometimes the veterans just get lost and they end up with no service — when they’re missing out on the services that we’ve provided as a grateful nation to our veterans. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

