WASHINGTON (WTRF) — It was a big day on Capitol Hill Wednesday as former Special Counsel Robert Mueller answered questions on the investigation about Russian interference from the 2016 elections.

Democrats questioned Muller’s decision to not charge the President with obstruction of justice. However, Republicans came to the President’s defense.

Muller reaffirmed Wednesday that his investigative report was the truth and he wouldn’t stray away from it.