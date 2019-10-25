CDC: fentanyl is the deadliest drug in the US

Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug in the united states.

But in some areas of the country, meth is killing more people.

Those new statistics were released in a report from the centers for disease control and prevention.

Nearly 39 percent of all drug overdose deaths were from fentanyl in 20-17.

That’s a 10 percent increase from 20-16.

Heroin was the second leader of fatal drug overdoses.

Research shows meth had a greater impact in the western half of the country.

While more people overdosed and died on fentanyl in the east.