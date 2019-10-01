Child dies during an attempted exorcism

A shocking death on the Pascua Yaqui reservation in Tucson, Arizona–

That’s where investigators say a man admitted to killing his 6-year-old son– during an attempted exorcism.

The father told investigators he was trying to cast out a demon when he held his little boy under scalding hot water during bath time.

A blue-ribbon now hangs on this door.

What authorities say happened behind it, has neighbors heartbroken.

“Would never see it in him that he would ever do something so cruel to his kids. But, I just, it just devastates me, it makes my eyes watery, too.”

This mother asked to not be on camera but says she used to see Pablo Martinez in this yard with his two children.

She was outside last week.

‘My kids were playing and just, we heard screaming, a man screaming and from there we seen ambulance come and after not even two seconds later, they come with the little boy outside. His hands were just dangling.”

In court documents, Pablo Martinez said he “saw something evil” in his son and admitted to holding him under hot water in the bathtub for five to ten minutes.

He told investigators the water was pouring into the boy’s mouth and he noticed the hot water was casting out the demon.

It says the other child was in the bathtub for some of this.