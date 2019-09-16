Colin Kaepernick’s Nike ad wins Emmy

Athlete-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick is now part of an Emmy-winning campaign.

The Nike ad he was in won an Emmy for outstanding commercial at the 2019 creative arts Emmy Awards.

The commercial – called “dream crazy” – features Kaepernick and other sports icons like LeBron James and Serena Williams.

They were all part of Nike’s 30th-anniversary commemoration of its “just do it” campaign.

Nike released the ad in September 20-18 – days before the start of the n-f-l season.

Kaepernick made headlines when he began kneeling during the national anthem before games as a protest for injustice.

