Colin Powell says Trump has drifted away from Constitution

Former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell is accusing President Donald Trump of drifting away from the Constitution.

He explained to CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday why he is among a growing list of former top military officials speaking out against Trump’s response to the George Floyd protests.

I’m very happy with what General Allen said and all the other generals, admirals are saying… diplomats are saying…we have a constitution. We have to follow that constitution and the president has drifted away from it. I’m so proud of what these generals and admirals have done and others have done but, but you know, I didn’t write a letter because I made my point with the inspector on President Trump four years ago when he was running for office. When I heard some of things he was saying, he made it clear I could not possibly vote for this individual. The first thing that troubled me is the whole birther movement… birthers movement had to do with the fact that the President of the United States, President Obama, was a black man. That was part of it and then I was deeply troubled by the way in which he was going around insulting everybody. Insulting gold star mothers, insulting John McCain, insulting immigrants and I’m a son of immigrants. Insulting anybody who dared to speak against him and that is dangerous for our democracy, it is dangerous for our country, and I think what we’re seeing now, those massive protest movements I have ever seen in my life, I think this suggests the country is getting wise to this and we’re not going to put up with it anymore. Gen. Colin Powell / Former Secretary of State

Powell says he is planning to vote for Joe Biden for president in November.

Shortly after Powell’s remarks, Trump referred to Powell as ‘highly overrated and ‘a real stiff.’

Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden. Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction?” They didn’t, but off we went to WAR! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020