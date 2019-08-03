Senate Committee approves Bridge Investment Act

WASHINGTON (WTRF) — Many bridges needing repairs across the country may soon get their wish following the approval of the Bridge Investment Act.

The U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee approved the Act, which is part of the Transportation Infrastructure Act.

Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman sponsored the Act with additional input from West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

The Bridge Investment Act asks for $3.265 billion for five years to repair bridges and an additional $3.625 billion could be authorized to fund the program in the future.

Half of the funds will go towards larger bridge projects.

“With a lot of my input, a lot of insistence on bridge repair and bridge investment,” said Senator Capito (R) WV. “We certainly see that going up through the Ohio Valley, a lot of bridges and some needing repair.”

“Ohio’s got, literally 6000 bridges that the Department of Transportation says are is in some state of despair,” said Senator Brown (D) OH. “We’ve got to invest in these bridges in despair.”