Congress close to ending robocalls

The U.S. Senate voted 97-1 to pass the “Traced Act,” which would put an end to robocalls in the U.S.

The law would give state Attorney Generals the power to sue telemarketing companies that place unwanted robocalls.

Fines are said to be up to $10,000 per illegal call. West Virginia U.S. Senator, Shelly Moore Capito is a supporter of the potential bill.

“Well, this will go a long way to finally end robocalls that we all get on our cell phones that are so annoying,” said Capito. “They’re so frequent and they are a source of great irritation to a lot of people including me.”

The bill now heads to the U.S. House for a vote.

If the “Traced Act” passes in the House, the bill will then be sent to President Trump, where he will decide if the bill is signed into law or not.