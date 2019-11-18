Congress racing against clock to pass USMCA

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi is hoping to give farmers a special Christmas present before the end of the year.

Pelosi recently announced that an agreement between Democrats and the Trump Administration has been reached.

So, we are in a good place. Like I say, I want this to be a template for future trade agreements. Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker

The deal now includes strict enforcement tools for labor and environmental standards, two issues that has held the deal up.

Some Republicans say a vote to pass the bill is long overdue.

Its been more than 400 days since President Trump announced this historic agreement, and Mexico and Canada have already given USMCA the green light. For farmers, ranchers, manufacturers and everyone in-between, we must follow suit. Glenn Thompson, U.S. Congressman, (R) Pennsylvania

Congress says the USMCA would give farmers some stability heading into 2020.

Each day that passes without a vote is a missed opportunity. Glenn Thompson, U.S. Congressman, (R) Pennsylvania

With 11 legislative days remaining in the year, Congress has a narrow window to complete a deal.

