Congressmen and constituents offer thoughts on STOU

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – It’s been a busy week in politics, with a hectic Iowa caucus and an impeachment trial in the Senate, but President Trump is getting ready to deliver the annual State of the Union Address to the nation Tuesday night.

Voters and members of Congress have differing opinions on what they want the President to say tonight. They also have different opinions on how the President has done through three years of his first term.

“The President let me down,” said Dave Green, president of Lordstown Local UAW. “He came to our community, Youngstown, Ohio, and told people ‘don’t sell your house. Jobs will be coming back in droves.’ The reality of that is that it hasn’t happened. Many of the people that I worked with are gone now. They’ve had to transfer like myself, living all over the country. I still have a home in Austintown, Ohio. That’s my home, that’s where I live but I now have to pay for residence in Indiana and that’s where I live during the week.”

Green is attending the State of the Union as the guest of his friend, Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

“I’d like to hear a bit of a unity message from the President,” said Sen. Brown. “He always pits workers against business.”

Congressman Bill Johnson (R-OH) thinks the President has a lot of successes to share with the American public.

“I think we’re going to hear a good news story and boy does he have a lot of good news things to talk about,” said Rep. Johnson. “He did not get distracted by the impeachment debacle. He stayed the course, focused on our economy, focused on putting American workers first, got the USMCA and the phase-one China deal across the finish line.”

