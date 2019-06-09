Country star Darius Rucker surpasses $2M raised for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 11: EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker attend The 43rd Annual CMA Awards – Capitol Records Post Party at Sambuca on November 11, 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Capitol Records)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of country music’s brightest stars, Darius Rucker, has been using the spotlight to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Rucker held his 10th annual “Darius and Friends” benefit concert Monday and followed it up with a golf tournament and silent auction Tuesday morning.

This year alone, the event raised more than $425,000, bringing the total amount of money Rucker has helped raised to more than $2 Million. St. Jude said the concert sold out before the all-star lineup was even announced.

Rucker was joined by Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Sheryl Crow, Travis Denning, and Brett Young. The event brought over 2400 fans and packed the Ryman Auditorium.

“I was struck on that first visit by how St. Jude not only cares for their patients but also their patients’ families,” said Rucker. “They believe that a financial burden is the last thing a family should face when their focus needs to be on helping a kid get better, and St. Jude makes sure that their patients never pay a dime. It’s an honor for us to be able to help them continue such an important mission.”

St. Jude said for more than a decade in addition to raising the millions, Rucker has made return visits and even wrote a song inspired by a St. Jude patient called “Possibilities” that was released in 2014.