Dec. 28 is national ‘Pledge of Allegiance Day’

TAMPA (WFLA) – December 28 recognizes national ‘Pledge of Allegiance Day.’
Congress gave formal recognition for “The Pledge” Dec. 28, 1945. Francis Bellamy is credited with writing the Pledge of Allegiance.
The original pledge read:
“I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
After minor changes, the final version reads:
“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Click here to read more on The Pledge’s background.
