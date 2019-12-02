Donate to your favorite charity for #GivingTuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – December 3 is being recognized throughout the world as #GivingTuesday and organizations in the Mountain State are encouraging state residents to get involved.

At #GivingTuesday, we believe that if we can bring more people into the giving world and get them addicted to generosity, we'll see the long tail effects of that far more than one day a year.



Download December's DoGood Calendar: https://t.co/uyGHFPSJkY #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/yY4jmTH2SW — GivingTuesday (@GivingTuesday) December 2, 2019

The American Red Cross West Virginia Region hopes West Virginians will provide relief or comfort during the holiday season.

By visiting their website, the public can donate to families in need or simply donate blood.

Donate Life West Virginia is encouraging state residents to register as organ donors.

According to statistics, organ donors save nearly eight lives and improve 75 more.

Please visit their website for additional information if you are interested in becoming an organ donor.

