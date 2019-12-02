Donate to your favorite charity for #GivingTuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – December 3 is being recognized throughout the world as #GivingTuesday and organizations in the Mountain State are encouraging state residents to get involved.
The American Red Cross West Virginia Region hopes West Virginians will provide relief or comfort during the holiday season.
By visiting their website, the public can donate to families in need or simply donate blood.
Donate Life West Virginia is encouraging state residents to register as organ donors.
According to statistics, organ donors save nearly eight lives and improve 75 more.
Please visit their website for additional information if you are interested in becoming an organ donor.
Latest Posts:
- Organs of 9-year-old killed in Thanksgiving hunting accident saved 3 lives, relatives say
- Supreme Court weighing gun rights case
- Ohio selects rape kit tracking system created by Idaho
- Voter verification and registration bill hearing delayed at sponsor’s request
- Belmont County residents voice health concerns in survey