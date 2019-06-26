DUI Bride back in the news for released body cam footage

National
Posted: / Updated:

It was a traffic stop that made international headlines.

A woman involved in a car accident — suspected of DUI — on her wedding day.

The incident happened in March 2018.

The woman’s attorney said she was wearing a sundress — not a wedding dress.

But newly released body-cam footage tells a different story.


The responding officer notices amber young is shaken up.

Just involved in a car crash – she repeatedly denies having any alcohol.

The officer tells her they’re focused on public safety – hers, and everyone else’s.

Young denies it again and continues to bring up her wedding.

Something Marana police pointed out in a tweet with this picture the day it happened.

That tweet was later taken down.

The department said it was to prevent any further embarrassment.

A statement said police made up the wedding day narrative.

That this was a sundress, not a wedding dress.

Whatever it is, young held onto her dress during field sobriety tests.

Officers called in a few more tests, including a blood draw.

They took her in for processing.

Nearly a year after the initial arrest –

Young pleaded guilty to extreme d-u-i and criminal damage from the crash.

She served two days in jail, seven on house arrest and she’s currently on probation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

4th of July Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter