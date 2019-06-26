DUI Bride back in the news for released body cam footage

It was a traffic stop that made international headlines.
A woman involved in a car accident — suspected of DUI — on her wedding day.
The incident happened in March 2018.
The woman’s attorney said she was wearing a sundress — not a wedding dress.
But newly released body-cam footage tells a different story.
The responding officer notices amber young is shaken up.
Just involved in a car crash – she repeatedly denies having any alcohol.
The officer tells her they’re focused on public safety – hers, and everyone else’s.
Young denies it again and continues to bring up her wedding.
Something Marana police pointed out in a tweet with this picture the day it happened.
That tweet was later taken down.
The department said it was to prevent any further embarrassment.
A statement said police made up the wedding day narrative.
That this was a sundress, not a wedding dress.
Whatever it is, young held onto her dress during field sobriety tests.
Officers called in a few more tests, including a blood draw.
They took her in for processing.
Nearly a year after the initial arrest –
Young pleaded guilty to extreme d-u-i and criminal damage from the crash.
She served two days in jail, seven on house arrest and she’s currently on probation.