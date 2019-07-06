Fake cop pulls over real cop, gets arrested

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who was pretending to be an officer was arrested Thursday after he pulled over an off-duty deputy on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County, authorities said.

“A car pulls up behind him with white and amber lights flashing,” said Amanda Granit, a spokeswoman with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. “And it does not seem to be making much sense to this deputy. He knows this does not look like a typical cop car,” she said.

The deputy was off-duty and driving eastbound.

When the real deputy asked Barry Hastings, Jr., 35, for his credentials, Hastings maintained that he was a law enforcement officer and said he left his credentials back at the office. Then he asked the deputy to follow him to the station so he could prove it.

Hastings fled the scene after the deputy threatened to get law enforcement involved and called 911.

He was eventually stopped on Branch Forbes Road and detained by a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy.

There, the deputy discovered a functional siren box, a CB radio and a light setup inside of Hasting’s vehicle, but they did not find any firearms or handcuffs.

Hastings was taken into custody and faces a charge of impersonating an officer. He has since bonded out of jail.