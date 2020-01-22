Feds to let states tap opioid funds for meth, cocaine surge

WASHINGTON (WTRF/AP) – Lawmakers turn their attention to two other drugs as the nationwide opioid epidemic continues.

Federal money set aside to combat the opioid crisis will be redirected to Americans battling meth and cocaine addictions.

Officials say meth is seen as the deadliest drug for many western states.

Congress is able to make the change to the opioid grants program after passing a massive spending bill last year.

Republicans and Democrats, as well as the Trump administration, supported the revision.

