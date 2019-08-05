Financial experts provide tips on how to protect yourself from identity theft

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — More than 140 million Equifax customers were at risk of identity theft following a data breach within the company in 2017.

Many Americans received settlement offers from the Consumer Credit Reporting Agency but financial experts are advising the public to take more precautionary efforts.

That includes becoming familiar with possible warning signs of identity theft, such as an unexpected drop in your credit score or unexplained charges on your credit card.

“If you start seeing bills pop up that are in your name but you did not set up, naturally that’s a red flag,” said Jason Haswell, Managing Director of the Monteverde Group’s Wheeling office.

Haswell also recommends subscribing to an identity theft protection service, such as Life Lock.

These services monitor your credit and often offers protection of up to $1 million if your identity is stolen.