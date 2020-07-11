Ford is not planning to stop selling police cars, despite pressure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN) – Ford’s CEO says the company is not getting out of the police car business.

This comes after employees called for the automaker to stop because of a series of high-profile killings of black Americans by police.

A public petition on Change.org has gained about 12,000 signatures in the last month.

The Ford Interceptor is widely acknowledged as the nation’s best-selling police vehicle.

CEO Jim Hackett says the company can continue to sell it while still supporting Black Lives Matter. In fact, he says it’s better for both police and the public for Ford to sell cops the most advanced vehicles possible.

