Gas prices increasing around the world amid coronavirus

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) – As more and more states reopen their businesses and people are heading back to work, demand for gasoline is slowly starting to increase after historically low demand worldwide due to COVID-19 shutdowns. Gas prices in West Virginia are nine cents higher this week than last, so demand is going up and it looks like price is following suit, but it’s hard to say by exactly how much.

And as we start to switch over from winter to the more-expensive summer gasoline, that brings an increase in price at the pump as well. Right now, gas prices in the Mountain State are $1 less than last year because of the pandemic shutdowns, and typically this time of year people hit the roads to enjoy the spring season. But truth be told it’s difficult to say where the overall trend will go even when we are not in unprecedented territory…

Jim Garrity, the AAA Public & Legislative Affairs Manager, told 7News “it’s really hard to say exactly what’s coming next because of how unprecedented this all is I mean generally speaking year to year we have a good idea of where gasoline trends are going to head, right now it really depends on what’s going to happen with demand, as more and more states come back online we could see prices start to increase more, how much still remains to be seen.”

There is a healthy supply of oil and gasoline right now, and though gas prices are increasing, they may go back up to what is typical and we are comfortable with paying, but of course that is still unclear at this point and may change weekly.

