Gay Teen Turned Down for Camp Counselor

A Washington state teen is upset after being fired from a job as a Christian camp counselor… Because he’s gay.

Jace Taylor says he was struggling with being gay.

Then last year the teenager finally came out with the support of his family.

But now he says another kind of family turned their backs on him because of his sexuality.

Jace says the firs…a Christian nonprofit organization had a big impact in his life growing up

And now he says he feels betrayed by people who knew him well.

Including the manager who let him go.

The non-denominational Christian organization confirming to Q13 news on Wednesday that it was Jace’s sexuality that ended his employment opportunity.

The firs executive director telling us that it`s critical to them that they hire people who also live by the doctrine they preach.

They sent us a long statement which reads in part:

‘When it became evident in the application process that he did not personally align with our statements of faith (in particular, one regarding sexuality) we determined we could not use him in his role.

Our quandary was this. In order to be consistent to our beliefs and our mission, we felt compelled to pass on someone we truly liked in filling this counselor role. I sincerely wish this was otherwise. I know this may be confusing and contrary to other`s beliefs.’

Under state law, an employer cannot discriminate against anyone based on sexual orientation.

But — according to legal experts… Non-profit religious organizations are technically exempt from that law.