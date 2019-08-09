Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Welty Home receive national safety award

National
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration have awarded two senior living facilities in Wheeling with a top safety award.

Good Shepherd Nursing Home and Welty Home received the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program Award.

Both facilities are owned and operated by the Welty Corporation.

It has a positive byproduct because the safer we make this facility and operations for our staff, the safer we make this for the residents and the individuals we care for.

Donald Kirsch, CEO of Welty Corporation

Each year, the award highlights the facilities dedication to their residents as well as their employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter