Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Welty Home receive national safety award

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration have awarded two senior living facilities in Wheeling with a top safety award.

Good Shepherd Nursing Home and Welty Home received the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program Award.

Both facilities are owned and operated by the Welty Corporation.

It has a positive byproduct because the safer we make this facility and operations for our staff, the safer we make this for the residents and the individuals we care for. Donald Kirsch, CEO of Welty Corporation

Each year, the award highlights the facilities dedication to their residents as well as their employees.