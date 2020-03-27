Grocery store chains to install plastic shields at checkouts

Grocery store chains across the country are taking extra measures to ensure the safety of their employees and customers.
Kroger and Walmart are installing protective plastic shields at checkouts sometime this week, placing a barrier between the cashier and shopper.
Publix and Stop and Shop are also taking a similar approach.
