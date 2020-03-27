Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Grocery store chains to install plastic shields at checkouts

National
Posted: / Updated:

Grocery store chains across the country are taking extra measures to ensure the safety of their employees and customers.

Kroger and Walmart are installing protective plastic shields at checkouts sometime this week, placing a barrier between the cashier and shopper.

Publix and Stop and Shop are also taking a similar approach.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter