Gun shop ‘4 Horsemen’ billboard insulting congresswomen to come down

MURPHY, N.C. (AP) — A new, controversial billboard in North Carolina calling four minority congresswomen idiots and referring to them as the “The 4 Horsemen” is coming down.

But not without a fight.

“We don’t like their message of turning this country into a socialist country. That’s the message. Nothing more to read than that,” said Cherokee Guns owner Doc Wacholz.

Allison Outdoor Advertising, however, announced they will remove the sign that Wacholz helped create and says achieved its purchase.

The billboard shows the four women smiling down on the small town of Murphy is coming down, their faces at odds with the apocalyptic phrase slapped above them: The 4 Horsemen Cometh.

The billboard funded by a local gun shop then shows a red line striking out the last word, editing the phrase to instead say: “The 4 Horsemen are Idiots.” The Charlotte Observer reports the billboard by Cherokee Guns targets the same congresswomen who President Donald Trump recently told to return to the “crime-infested places from which they came.”

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib are all U.S. citizens, and only one emigrated from another country. The sign is signed “the Deplorables,” and has sparked sharp reactions online, both supportive and appalled.

“The billboard has been driving business into our store. This was the main goal as what any billboard is for! We give no apologies as we believe in our message as many others do,” said Wacholz in a handwritten statement.

Bill Owens of Murphy, N.C. said he doesn’t think the billboard should come down.

“It’s a classic picture I think it should stay,” Owens said.

Owens came out to the site to take pictures of the billboard and says he fully supports its message.

“I think it’s wrong to take it down. They can have freedom of speech apparently and we can’t. I don’t understand it at all,” Owens said.

Patrick Miljour, of Asheville, N.C., says the message on the billboard is divisive and doesn’t speak to the ideals of the country.

“This isn’t cool, you know. Those people are Americans. I’m American, you’re American,” Miljour said.

Business at the gun store was high after the billboard was put up and people came into the store saying, “Doc, we support you, we like the sign.”

Wacholz said if need be, he will fight to keep the billboard up and sue the advertising company in order to stand for their beliefs.

