Honda’s record-breaking ‘Mean Mower’ can go 150MPH

(CNN Newsource) — A Honda lawnmower broke a world record last month, but it’s not going to help you cut your grass any faster.

The ‘Mean Mower V2’ is the new acceleration king, going from zero to 100 in just six seconds.

Even though the Mean Mower has to have grass cutting capabilities to qualify, it isn’t commercially available.

It didn’t set the record while actually cutting a lawn. It happened at a race track in Germany.

Professional stunt driver Jess Hawkins was behind the wheel for the record run.

The newest iteration of the Mean Mower is powered by an engine used in one of Honda’s race motorcycles.

According to Honda, the mower can reach 150MPH.