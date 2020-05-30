‘If you can say you can’t breathe, you’re breathing’: Mayor faces comments backlash

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The mayor of Petal, Mississippi, is facing backlash and calls for him to resign after justifying former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for keeping his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

“If you can say you can’t breathe, you’re breathing,” Mayor Hal Marx wrote on his now deactivated Twitter account on May 26 — the same day Chauvin was seen on a 10-minute video kneeling on Floyd.

Similar remarks were made after former NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo was seen on video using an alleged unauthorized chokehold to allegedly kill Eric Garner in 2014. Garner’s last words, “I can’t breathe” became a national rallying cry against police violence.

Marx defended his remarks on Twitter, and his deactivated Facebook page as misinterpretations.

The Petal Board of Aldermen held a special meeting on Thursday, voting unanimously to ask for Marx’s resignation, The Clarion Ledger reported.

Marx has refused to step aside.

Latest Posts: