Impeachment hearings center of attention on Capitol Hill

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – The first round of public presidential impeachment hearings kick off Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Republicans have provided a list of people they wished to be interviewed, including the whistleblower.

However, democratic leadership says that individual will not be a part of the hearings.

Viewers can tune in at 10 a.m. on WTRF-CBS or the 7News website to watch the hearing unfold.

A livestream of the hearing will also be available on the 7News Facebook page.

WTRF-CBS will air a Special Report immediately after at 11 a.m.

Our coverage will continue Friday for the second hearing at 9 a.m.

