Impeachment hearings center of attention on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – The first round of public presidential impeachment hearings kick off Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Republicans have provided a list of people they wished to be interviewed, including the whistleblower.

However, democratic leadership says that individual will not be a part of the hearings.

Our coverage will continue Friday for the second hearing at 9 a.m.