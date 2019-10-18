Kellogg joins GLAAD for anti-bullying campaign with All Together cereal

(WTRF) – Corn Flakes, Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes, Frosted Mini-Wheats, Raisin Bran, Rice Krispies in the same box?

Kellogg’s has created a limited edition All Together cereal as part of an anti-bullying campaign in a partnership with the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) to celebrate Spirit Day.

“We all belong together. So for the first time in history, our famous mascots and cereals are offered exclusively together in the same box for All Together Cereal. It’s a symbol of acceptance no matter how you look, where you’re from or who you love. We believe that all people deserve an environment where they can be their best selves,” the company announced on its website.

Spirit Day is the largest most visible anti-bullying campaign in the world where millions wear purple to stand up against bullying, and to support a more accepting world for LGBTQ youth, according to Kellogg’s.

Kellogg’s said it will donate $50,000 to GLAAD to support their anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy work.

Each limited edition box of All Together Cereal includes individual boxes: Raisin Bran, Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Frosted Mini-Wheats.

