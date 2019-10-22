Kurt Cobain’s unwashed sweater goes up for auction

Smells like ‘Teen Spirit’ — after 25 years probably not…

But that won’t stop an unwashed sweater worn by Kurt Cobain from fetching thousands at auction.

An upcoming auction of music memorabilia will include the olive-green sweater Cobain wore during Nirvana’s ‘Unplugged’ performance.

It’s expected to go for around 300-thousand dollars.

Julien’s auctions will also be putting Elvis Presley’s icon gold Mercedes up for bid.

Other auction items will include: the glove Michael Jackson wore during the Jacksons’ triumph tour… And an original self-portrait drawn by David Bowie.

The two-day event is for October 25th and 26th.

For more information… And auction items, head to https://www.juliensauctions.com/