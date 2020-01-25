Legislation at standstill due to impeachment, congressman says

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Representative David McKinley recently voiced his opinion on the impeachment proceedings currently underway at the nation’s capital.

Rep McKinley says he believes the impeachment is a distraction and doesn’t think Trump will be convicted.

Additionally, he says Congress should be focused on issues, such as immigration, drug pricing and infrastructure.

McKinley characterized the abuse of power articles against the president as personal opinion rather than constitutional authority.

This is really all about pure, raw politics in Washington to get rid of a man that they don’t agree with. As a result, all the rest of the country is waiting for legislation to get done. We can’t get it done because of the impeachment. Rep. David McKinley, (R)-WV

Rep. McKinley voted against the articles of impeachment, along with all other Republicans in the House.

Latest Posts: