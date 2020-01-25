Legislation at standstill due to impeachment, congressman says

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:
david mckinley_1516486655467.jpg.jpg

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Representative David McKinley recently voiced his opinion on the impeachment proceedings currently underway at the nation’s capital.

Rep McKinley says he believes the impeachment is a distraction and doesn’t think Trump will be convicted.

Additionally, he says Congress should be focused on issues, such as immigration, drug pricing and infrastructure.

McKinley characterized the abuse of power articles against the president as personal opinion rather than constitutional authority.

This is really all about pure, raw politics in Washington to get rid of a man that they don’t agree with. As a result, all the rest of the country is waiting for legislation to get done. We can’t get it done because of the impeachment.

Rep. David McKinley, (R)-WV

Rep. McKinley voted against the articles of impeachment, along with all other Republicans in the House.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Click Here To Enter!

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter