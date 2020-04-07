Lowe’s closing all stores on Easter Sunday

(WIVB)-Lowe’s announced Tuesday that all stores and distribution centers will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12.
“Our ability to support communities with essential goods and services during this pandemic is thanks to our outstanding, dedicated associates,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge. We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday. I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic.”
The announcement comes after other measures taken place due to COVID-19, such as temporarily increasing workers pay through the month of April.
“We continue to listen to our associates’ and customers’ feedback and make necessary adjustments to help keep everyone in our stores safe during this unprecedented time,” Ellison said.
