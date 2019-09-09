Making A Murderer: Avery attorney announces $100,000 reward for ‘real killer’

Kathleen Zellner, the attorney for Steven Avery, made an announcement today that a $100,000 reward is being offered for “the arrest and conviction of the real killer of Teresa Halbach.”

Avery is serving life in prison for the murder of Halbach, a photographer called to the Avery salvage yard to take pictures of a vehicle for sale. Investigators found bone and clothing fragments in Avery’s burn pit. The case is the subject of Netflix docu-series “Making A Murderer.”

In August, a circuit court judge denied Steven Avery’s request for a new trial based on investigators’ handling of bone evidence in the Teresa Halbach murder.

Judge Angela Sutkiewicz issued a ruling that Avery failed to meet his burden to show the law for preserving evidence was violated or his constitutional rights were violated.

Avery’s case is now in the Wisconsin Appeals Court District 2. Zellner’s brief is due Oct. 7.

