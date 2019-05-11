Man gets life in prison in death of W.Va. woman set on fire

A homeless California man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the death of a homeless West Virginia woman whom he lit on fire.

News outlets report Carl Tramane Magee III was sentenced Friday in Kanawha County Circuit Court. A jury found him guilty of murder by arson in March and later recommended no mercy.

Police said the 44-year-old woman was asleep on a Charleston porch in July 2017 when Magee poured gasoline on her and lit her on fire. Video from a neighbor’s surveillance camera showed Magee going up to the porch with a gas can and a fire igniting.

Magee also was sentenced Friday to up to 15 years in prison on a burglary charge when he entered another home, took shower and used the kitchen to cook food.

