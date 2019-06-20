Man threatens to kill every gay man he can

A Missouri man has been charged with making a terroristic threat against homosexuals.

The St. Louis dispatch reports Edward Terry sent an e-mail to pride-St-Louis parade organizers saying he would – quote – “kill every gay person i can before i kill myself.”

The manager of the event got in touch with the FBI who were able to track terry to the e-mail.

The 49-year-old said he created the e-mail account by using the name of a woman he used to live with.

According to the dispatch, a cash-only bail is set at 20-thousand dollars.