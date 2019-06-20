Man threatens to kill every gay man he can

National

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

A Missouri man has been charged with making a terroristic threat against homosexuals.

The St. Louis dispatch reports Edward Terry sent an e-mail to pride-St-Louis parade organizers saying he would – quote – “kill every gay person i can before i kill myself.”

The manager of the event got in touch with the FBI who were able to track terry to the e-mail.

The 49-year-old said he created the e-mail account by using the name of a woman he used to live with.

According to the dispatch, a cash-only bail is set at 20-thousand dollars.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

4th of July Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter