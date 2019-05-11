McDonald’s bringing global menu hits, including Stroopwafel McFlurry, to US

Your local McDonald’s is going international this summer!

That’s right — you’ll get a taste of some international fan favorites right from the comfort of your neighborhood McDonald’s, according to Business Insider.

It’s part of the “Worldwide Favorites” addition to the menu, according to internal documents shared with Business Insider.

Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain (fresh-beef Quarter Pounder topped with McBacon sauce, bacon, Gouda cheese, and slivered onions)

Tomato-Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canada (chicken breast topped with onions, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and a tomato/herb sauce)

Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia (fries topped with cheese and bacon, obviously)

Stroopwafel McFlurry from the Netherlands (vanilla soft-serve based McFlurry with added caramel waffle cookies aka stroopwafels, and caramel sauce)

The Worldwide Favorites will hit McDonald’s menus around the same time when the “Signature Crafted” line disappears on June 5.