Mexican restaurant in NM sparks controversy for using insulting terms as the names of menu items.

The menu at a Taqueria in Albuquerque, New Mexico is sparking some controversy

A downtown restaurant with menu items named “The Immigrant,” “The Wall,” and “Lock Her Up.”

“It seems fun, it seems like you can make fun of this and maybe make it light hearted– but you really can’t, you’re offending a whole community.” – Patricia Perea // Univ. of New Mexico Professor, Chicano Studies

The newly opened urban Taqueria created a menu using terms made popular by President Trump– and some believe some of these item names are offensive.

“The way things are right now– it’s not good. We need to have respect for others and have limits.”

“I think he’s purposely trying to court controversy.”

The owner says the menu is edgy– but its purpose is to spark conversation.

“99 percent of the people who walk in, more than 99 percent, don’t seem to have an issue with it.//The menu’s not designed to insult people or hurt people, but it’s just meant to keep the conversation going as to what’s happening around us.”- Hanif Mohamed//Owner

UMM Professor, Patricia Perea, says normalizing phrases that have been said in a context of hate speech– is dangerous.

“And the more that you do that, the more likely people are to repeat them and perhaps forget the contexts in which they were said.”- Patricia Perea // Univ. of New Mexico Professor, Chicano Studies

But of course, while there are some who disagree with it– others think it’s all in good nature.

“Too me it’s not offensive. I just think it’s interesting that they decided to be so bold with the names.”

“It’s funny I think. I don’t have any problem with it.”