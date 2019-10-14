Michigan State University criticized for fliers encouraging Halloween costume sensitivity.

(CNN)- MSU Senior Sergei Kelley first noticed the fliers in his dorm hall less than a week ago.

The message – loud and clear- ‘a culture is not a costume.’

And racially.. ethnically.. Or culturally-based costumes are offensive and shouldn’t be worn.

They’re some good intention behind it. We don’t want to make fun other people’s cultures. You don’t want to say I’m going to wear this to purposely mock you or mock what your culture stands for, but I think there’s a difference between that and telling students wearing a sombrero with a mustache is somehow racist. Sergei Kelley

The fliers also explain to the reader the difference between cultural appropriation versus appreciation.

But Kelley says the university is out of line.

The first priority of students here is to learn. they’re here for their degree and to get their career later on and so this doesn’t fall in line with MSU’s job Sergei Kelley

But another student says he actually likes the message.

I really don’t think that it’s too much too ask for people to not appropriate another culture. I think more university’s should take a stance against things like this. Especially times that we have today where there’s so many issues going on with race and what not, so I think it’s really important they make this message Yancy Wingard

A spokesperson for the university says the ra’s choose what to put up on the boards.

And they’ve been sending out the same message for the last few years.

She says the university is not saying students can’t dress that way.

They just want them to know how their costumes can be portrayed.