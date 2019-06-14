Mom arrested for confronting school ‘bullies’

When a North Carolina elementary school student said he was being bullied at school —

His mother took matters into her own hands — and ended up getting arrested.

Diane lee talked to her about how the situation escalated.

Midway through the school year… Jamie Rathbun started writing down the episodes of bullying that she says her 3rd grade son, Blake was suffering, because they were so frequent.

On May 17th Rathbun walked into greenbrier elementary without permission and confronted two students.

The Greenville county sheriff’s office says she “began yelling at them while pointing her finger in a threatening manner.”

The affidavit also says she used profanity towards a teacher.

Till, the class mom is calling on the district to be more proactive.

Greenville county schools says if a parent doesn’t feel a school is being responsive… They should contact the district… But Rathbun did not.

Rathbun says her son knows she was only trying to protect him, and she hopes he can learn from her mistakes.