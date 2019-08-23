Morrisey, Yost joins nationwide fight against robocalls

WASHINGTON (WTRF) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Ohio Attorney General Dalton Yost have announced in a press release that they have joined the nationwide agreement to fight robocalls.
This agreement includes every state’s attorney general and 12 cell phone carriers.
Together, they will monitor their networks and install call-blocking technology to help prevent illegal calls.
The 12 cell phone carriers will help identify and report customers who are making robocalls to state officials.
- Doctors find brown recluse spider in woman’s ear
- West Liberty, Wheeling Universities welcome freshmen
- Deadly virus detected in West Virginia white-tailed deer
- W.Va. Department of Transportation introduces new interactive map
- Murder of young wife and mother still deeply affects family & law enforcement