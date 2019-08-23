Breaking News
Morrisey, Yost joins nationwide fight against robocalls

National
WASHINGTON (WTRF) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Ohio Attorney General Dalton Yost have announced in a press release that they have joined the nationwide agreement to fight robocalls.

This agreement includes every state’s attorney general and 12 cell phone carriers.

Together, they will monitor their networks and install call-blocking technology to help prevent illegal calls.

The 12 cell phone carriers will help identify and report customers who are making robocalls to state officials.

