National Guard troops deployed near White House after Trump calls for military show of force

National

by: Ben Gittleson, Jordyn Phelps, ABC News

National Guard troops were deployed near the White House Monday evening hours after President Donald Trump said he wanted a military show of force against violent protests gripping the nation.

Several truckloads of DC National Guard troops arrived near Lafayette Park across Pennsylvania Avenue where large groups of protesters had fought with police for the past two nights, at one point on Friday causing officials to have Trump taken to a bunker below the White House for his protection.

