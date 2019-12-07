National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (CNN) – Saturday marks the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

The surprise raid on the U.S. Navy base near Honolulu killed more than 2,400 Americans and thrust the United States into World War II.

Congress designed December 7 as National Pearl Remembrance Day in August 1994.

Remembrance events are held every year at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

This year, the annual commemoration ceremony marking the anniversary of the attack will continue as planned on Saturday.

Just a few days ago, a U.S. sailor killed two civilian workers and injured another before killing himself at the U.S. Naval base.

Saturday’s ceremony will include the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet Band, a Hawaiian blessing, Wreath presentations, a rifle salute by the U.S. Marine Corps. and a vintage aircraft flyover.

