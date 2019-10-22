Officer buys mom car seats instead of giving ticket

On the streets of Milwaukee… Children without car seats is a problem for the police.

So far this year, there’s been 122 citations given because of it.

And one officer used his own money to help a mother out, instead of giving her a ticket.

A big pet peeve of mine is little ones that are not in a car seat Ofc. Kevin Zimmermann/Milwaukee Police

Officer Kevin Zimmerman has been with the Milwaukee police department for about 12 years.

He took the oath to protect and serve.

And he took the word to protect to another level this weekend.

When he noticed on a routine traffic stop, three kids weren’t in car seats.

She said she can’t afford them at this time Ofc. Kevin Zimmermann/Milwaukee Police

With bills coming up and winter coming up, I got to get coats and boots and shoes and stuff. So it was kind of hard for me Andrella Jackson/Received Car Seats

So Officer Zimmerman took matters into his own hands and bought two car seats for her younger children at a nearby Walmart for about 75 bucks.

But it didn’t stop there.

Not only did he give us the car seats, he actually put them in for me Andrella Jackson/Received Car Seats

I didn’t do this to be praised or ‘atta boy’ or anything like that. I did it because I’m a parent and I want nothing to happen to these kids Ofc. Kevin Zimmermann/Milwaukee Police

And his gesture will keep Andrella’s kids safe.

The Center for Disease Control says car seats reduce the risk of death to infants by 71 percent and toddlers by 45 percent.

I got 3 kids at home. If this were to happen to my kids, I would be devastated the rest of my life Ofc. Kevin Zimmermann/Milwaukee Police