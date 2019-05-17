Ohio County health officials confirm no cases of measles in Ohio Valley

After receiving multiple reports of a possible case of measles in the Ohio Valley 7News has had it confirmed that there is none at this present time.
7News has contacted Wheeling Ohio County Health Dept. administrator Howard Gamble and he stated no reports have been made in Ohio, Marshall or Belmont Counties.
Wheeling Hospital has released an official statement on their Facebook page.
Due to the overwhelming number of social media and phone call inquiries, Wheeling Hospital has not treated any cases of the measles