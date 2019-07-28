Ohio lawmakers reintroduce bill tackling human trafficking

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, arrives for a closed door meeting for Senators on election security on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (WTRF) — Ohio U.S. Senators made headlines last week when they reintroduced a bill that combats human trafficking.

Created by U.S. Senator Sherrod Bill, the Protecting Rights of Those Exploited by Coercive Trafficking (PROTECT) Act addresses the major role of drugs in human trafficking and seeks to protect victims of this crime.

“Traffickers will stop at nothing to exploit victims for their own personal gain,” said Senator Brown (D-OH). “The PROTECT Act will provide enhanced measures for law enforcement officers who are working every day to bring these heinous criminals to justice.

Ohio Senator Rob Portman is cosponsoring the legislation.

“Too often, drugs are used to coerce victims of human trafficking,” said Senator Portman (R-OH). “This bipartisan legislation would better equip law enforcement to brig human traffickers to justice.”

For more on this bipartisan legislation, please visit Senator Brown’s website.